Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 419.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Darling Ingredients worth $43,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

