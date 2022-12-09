Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 392,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $43,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.