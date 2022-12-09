AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.72 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,696 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Albertsons Companies worth $44,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

