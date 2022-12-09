AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 21,316 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $189.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

