AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 614,611 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 84.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $519,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.05 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sibanye Stillwater

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.