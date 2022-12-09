AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 614,611 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $46,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 84.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $519,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SBSW opened at $11.05 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
