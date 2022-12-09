Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 4.39% of Qurate Retail worth $47,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

