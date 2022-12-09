AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 387,139 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $47,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $121.90 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $123.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

