Mutual Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $208.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.