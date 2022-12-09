Mutual Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $719,000.

AOR stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

