ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Holdings Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,720 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $15.42 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

