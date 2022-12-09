Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

SLV opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

