Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

