Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGHG opened at $71.02 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78.

