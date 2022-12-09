Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.