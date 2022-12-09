Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,400.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

