Mutual Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 322,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 200,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 868,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.44 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.