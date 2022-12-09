Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,939 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.88 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

