Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

