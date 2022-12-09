Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RYT stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.