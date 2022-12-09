Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.