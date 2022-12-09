Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

