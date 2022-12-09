Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.