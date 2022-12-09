Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BRP were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

BRP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $77.11 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.