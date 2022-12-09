Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $76.05 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.