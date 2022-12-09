Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,890 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,500 shares of company stock worth $21,225,167. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

