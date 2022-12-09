Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

