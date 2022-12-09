Head-To-Head Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) versus Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.33 $4.07 billion $0.40 6.82 Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 2.99 $36.12 million $3.58 7.67

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 4 5 0 2.56 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 355.62%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 13.60% 16.73% 1.48% Unity Bancorp 37.67% 17.53% 1.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

