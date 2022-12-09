Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 57.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

