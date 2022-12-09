BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after buying an additional 1,336,597 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

