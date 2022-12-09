BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
FSM opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
