General Electric (NYSE:GE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

GE opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.