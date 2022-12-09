Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $4.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.85. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.