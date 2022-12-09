Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Hershey Trading Up 2.0 %

HSY opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $182.51 and a twelve month high of $242.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

