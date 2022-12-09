Cowen Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $210.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

