Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after purchasing an additional 544,685 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

