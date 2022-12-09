Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:HMY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
