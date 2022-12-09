Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $446.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $446.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.62.

NYSE LLY opened at $371.79 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

