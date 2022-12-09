Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

