BTIG Research Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $101.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.