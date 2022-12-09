Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:DLA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

