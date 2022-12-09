Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
NYSE:DLA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
