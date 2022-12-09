BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.
Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $884.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.4% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,916,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 195,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
