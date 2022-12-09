Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

