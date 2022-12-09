Argus Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $121.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $123.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

