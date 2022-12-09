Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.89.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

