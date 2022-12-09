Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $90.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 335,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

