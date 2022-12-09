RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €50.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.00, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.86. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.