Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target to €16.50

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.80 ($17.68) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.77.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Repsol had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

