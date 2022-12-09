L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Dana A. Mehnert Sells 1,985 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

