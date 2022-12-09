Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

