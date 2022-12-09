Matthew L. Posard Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HALO opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $59.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.