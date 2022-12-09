SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE:SLG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

