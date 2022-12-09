Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $277.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $300.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.