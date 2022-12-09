JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley cut Société Générale Société anonyme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($35.79) to €37.00 ($38.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($44.53) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.