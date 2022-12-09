PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PVA TePla Stock Performance
Shares of TPLKF opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. PVA TePla has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.
About PVA TePla
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVA TePla (TPLKF)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.